Megyn Kelly’s Blasts Hanoi Jane Fonda with BRUTAL Truth Bomb

Some people wondered if Hanoi Jane Fonda deliberately embarrassed Megyn Kelly by making their interview “awkward”. During that now-infamous interview, Kelly asked Hanoi J about her plastic surgery. When it first happened, there was no way to tell why Hanoi had such a visceral reaction, but since then, Hanoi J has cashed in on it, has repeatedly and deliberately drive Kelly’s ratings down.

Megyn Kelly has obviously had enough after not responding for months.

Hanoi Fonda brought it up again this weekend when she told Variety that she would appear on Megyn Kelly Today again — but only if the host “learns her stuff.”

“Sure,” she replied. “It wasn’t like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate. It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer. But if she comes around and learns her stuff, sure.”

How kind of her – not! Kelly responded.

“Now, a word on Jane Fonda, who appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago on this show,” Kelly started, pointing out that the actress was on to promote her film about aging.

“It’s time to address the ‘poor me’ routine,” Kelly said.

“For years she has spoke[sic] about the joy of giving a cultural face to older women,” Kelly said. “The truth is, most older women look nothing like Fonda, who is now 80. And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women’s cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore.”

Kelly also pointed out that Fonda has frequently discussed her cosmetic surgery “pretty much everywhere,” but “when she came here, however, again to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits.”

The former Fox News host has tried to not respond and has no regrets over the question.

I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is and is not appropriate. This is a woman whose name is synonymous with outrage. Look at her treatment of military during the Vietnam War. Many of our veterans still call her ‘Hanoi Jane,’ thanks to her radio broadcast which attempted to shame American troops. She posed on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down our American pilots. She called our P.O.W.s hypocrites and liars and referred to their torture as ‘understandable.’Even she had to apologize years later for that gun picture. But not for the rest of it. By the way she says she is not proud of America. So, the moral indignation is a little much. She put her plastic surgery out there.”

Hanoi Jane is like the much of Hollywood, hypocritical, narcissistic, communistic, and not very nice. She is a communist and at least one of her husbands was a communist. Her performance at the Women’s March was her usual commie spiel.

Unsurprisingly, yesterday in Utah she stood next to Gloria Allred and promoted her communist agenda with hyperbole.

“Everything is at stake,” Fonda told about 1,000 people [more like 200 communists, bussy-hatted men, and Reconquistas] who gathered in City Park on Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune blathered. “We’ve got to give it all we’ve got. Time is up!”

Fonda urged the crowd to get involved in grass-roots activism to end Republican majorities in Congress and to install progressive leadership at the local level.

Make no mistake, Progressive for Hanoi J is Communist!