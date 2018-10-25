Megyn Kelly’s Leaving Her Show, Will Have a New Role on NBC

Megyn Kelly will soon leave the 9 a.m. hour of the “Today” show. The move appears to be imminent. Variety reported on Wednesday evening that Kelly and NBC News executives have had conversations about a new role for her.

Kelly’s show will end the source said. The date and details have to be worked out.

Her colleagues have been out to get her since she got there and viewers don’t like her. People won’t forgive her for working at Fox.

She got into some trouble this week for comments she made about blackface but the discussions to give her a new role at NBC appear to precede the blackface incident, according to Variety.

Free speech is not allowed at NBC and she said she didn’t see blackface on Halloween as racist.

“But what is racist?” Kelly said Tuesday morning. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween.”

“Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character,” Kelly continued.

She also brought up Luann de Lesseps decision to dress up as Diana Ross with darker makeup. Kelly felt it was okay because she wanted to be Diana Ross, it was a compliment.

A guest host and Jenna Bush Hager said they thought it was racist. She then said, “I can’t keep up with the number of people that we’re offending just by being normal people,” Kelly went on.

It’s hard to see what’s so awful about those comments, but she is on NBC. Also, blackface is very insulting to black people.

Kelly had to apologize but the furor continues.