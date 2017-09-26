Megyn Kelly’s New Daytime Show Promo Bombs on YouTube

Megyn Kelly is in trouble if her promo for her new daytime show can’t even make it but it seems it can’t.

Many on the right don’t like her because she spent night after night bashing President Trump. The left doesn’t like her because she came from Fox.

NBC thought they would bridge the gap by hiring her but perhaps too many people don’t like her. Going from Fox to NBC might be a bridge too far. The suits really aren’t in touch with reality.

The promo does come off as a bit phony.

This is a sample of the responses on YouTube. We don’t know if it’s fair but it might be a bad omen.