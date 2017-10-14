Megyn Kelly’s Ratings Are “Alarming”, Her Show Is a “Dove Commercial”, Publicists Bail

Megyn Kelly’s Morning show, Megyn Kelly Today, is a bomb so far. The data coming out is downright alarming — since she began hosting, says Mashable. The show has lost an estimated 32 percent of its audience. Kelly is costing NBC close to $69 million and putting other Today shows at risk of being replaced, as Mashable reported, “by something even crappier”.

The publicists won’t book their talent on her show or are reluctant to though they will book on the other blocs of the NBC morning show, according to Variety.

“I’m not booking anyone on her show,” says a high-powered publicist, with a roster of big names, who asked for anonymity due to her overall relationship with “Today.” “I literally haven’t pitched anyone even from right out the gate. The buzz that is out there is so bad,” Variety reported.

Also from Variety: Another well-known publicist, who represents one of the celebrities who has appeared on Kelly’s show, wasn’t pleased with the interview. “I won’t plan to have others go on,” the publicist said. “None specifically have been offered or asked to, but it’ll be my preference not to.”

Sources told Variety that when producers tried to sell Kelly’s show to publicity firms over the summer, they didn’t seal the deal because there was no clear direction. Celebrities didn’t jump aboard.

From what the critics are saying, Kelly swearing off politics was a bad first start. If you watch NBC daytime shows, there is a lot of Trump hate. They don’t simply hate Trump, they want him dead. The right has been successfully dehumanized and their very existence is anathema. It doesn’t even matter that Kelly isn’t right-wing, but merely holds some conservative views. She describes herself as an Independent.

Kelly hasn’t been able to hit it off in her new role as Miss Sunshine. On her first show, she made a sexual orientation joke that bombed and was seen through the prism of the left — the right hates LGBTs. Debra Messing was so appalled by the simple joke, she took to Twitter to say she was sorry she went on the show.

Two days later, Kelly offended Hanoi Jane Fonda, asking her about a sensitive topic — her plastic surgery with only a couple minutes left in the segment. That was Kelly trying to be Oprah. Hanoi Jane said irritably, “We really want to talk about that right now?”

Kelly has had few celebrities and had to line up her sidekick for an interview. An NBC spokesperson told Variety they don’t have trouble securing guests but where are they?

Variety says she has had more misses than hits but coming from Fox is her biggest albatross says Variety.

Publicists are saying Kelly’s brand is too alienating because of her Fox association. “I don’t even know if it’s as much her as it is Fox News,” one publicist said. “Because she came from Fox News, she was set up for failure because the industry is so polarized now and no one wants to touch anything associated with Trump.”

Morgan Freeman’s publicist Stan Rosenfield has a different perspective and said Morgan had a very good experience and looks forward to returning. Other publicists are on a wait and see list, not booking now, maybe later.

A veteran who runs a PR company, told Variety, “What I have seen so far hasn’t been great. I am open to see how she does and if there is improvement, then I would more likely book. I am just not sure what type of celeb interviewer she is. She’s awkward at the moment.”

NBC never used to have publicists book specific hours but now they do which is also hurting her hour.

Kelly is down 30% from the Today show last year when Tamron Hall and Roker filled the hour. They believe she is pulling down the other hours though competitors are down as well. Yet her competitor Live is beating Kelly by 17% nationally.

Mashable‘s Heather Dockray has a more gossipy, vicious take, concentrating on deriding her audience, what there is of it.

She writes: Walk into the audience’s waiting room outside the set and you’ll see little evidence of this dysphoria. When I first arrived at the show’s Rockefeller Center headquarters in New York City, I was overwhelmed by the number of women who were dead set on seeing Kelly — who once famously insisted that Santa Claus was white — LIVE. Her audience, I learned, came from all across the globe: Indiana. Wichita. Indiana.

That Santa Claus issue burns the left for some reason. It’s been mentioned in reviews repeatedly. The original Santa was German and he was white but the left thinks it’s indicative of ignorance and racism.

Mashable‘s seething, blistering review ended in this burning culmination: Megyn Kelly Today is a glorified Dove Commercial. Let me be clear: It is a bad show, it is tanking, and I will not be sad when it finally sinks for good.

Megyn Kelly’s show is crashing with no sign of picking up. Helping her along are the left-wing haters in the entertainment industry. As many have said, they aren’t so sure if it’s just her or the fact that they came from Fox News which the left see as evil and racist. The image of people on the right and Fox News have been successfully barbarized and so has anyone ever tied to them. The right gave up on Kelly when she relentlessly filled her Fox show with anti-Trump commentary and the left decided to hate her. Combine that with her awkwardness and she’s probably not going to succeed.