Melania Responds to Stormy’s Interview on the ’60 Minutes’ Porn Show

Stormy the Hussy and her trashy lawyer have been stirring up vulgar gossip in an effort to turn people against the President. If the angry leftists wreck his marriage, it’s a bonus.f

Melania has responded with her usual grace through her spokesperson.

The First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, responded to the porn star’s allegations about the alleged Trump-Stormy one-night stand in 2006. Melania, she said, is “focused on being a mom,” NBC News reported.

She continued: “She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects.”

Melania won’t engage with the porn star.

Grisham criticized the media’s coverage of “salacious gossip”. She also insisted that journalists keep the Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron, “out of the news.”

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

The President’s Also Ignoring Stormy

Deputy press secretary Raj Shah responded for the President at a presser Monday.

“With respect to that interview I will say the president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims and the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”

“He has denied the accusations that she made last night and has been consistent in doing so,” Shah continued. “She has not.”

CNN is very concerned that the President isn’t getting into a debate on the Stormy issue. The President let them know he is too busy and has a country to run.