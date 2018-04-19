Memos Are Out! Comey Is Dishonest, Nothing Criminal for Trump

The Comey memos have been released.

Comey said in the memos the President “needed” and “expected” loyalty. According to him, Trump also wanted proof the dossier was a lie. There was no suggestion of collusion or obstruction by Comey in the memos. They do, however, show that Comey is dishonest.

Director Comey was dishonest with the President from the beginning. He never told the President the dossier was put together by Hillary Clinton and the DNC who used a foreign agent to do it. They also appear to have involved Russians in creating the dossier. Instead, Comey told the President the Russians had something on him.

In the memos, Comey describes a call in which the President tells Comey to investigate anyone he needs to investigate, even his own staff.

There is nothing close to an obstruction of justice charge. There is nothing criminal in these memos, at least not for President Trump.

It is also clear the President didn’t trust McCabe. Comey reassured him but Trump was right.

Trump was right again.

The memos make it clear that Comey saw himself as an opponent of the President. He also noted he was afraid going into the first meeting with Trump. Why?

There is also a question as to whether Comey leaked classified memos. It appears four of the seven included classified information.

House Intelligence Committee members have said this evening that what Comey testified to behind closed doors does not match what he is saying publicly now. They would like that testimony released to the public.

2018-4-19 Comey Memo – Enclosure Unclassified by Fox News on Scribd

