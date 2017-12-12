Men Are Dropping Like Flies as Lynch Mobs Scurry Around

Ryan Lizza, the star New Yorker reporter, who broke the story about Anthony Scaramucci condemning his former White House colleagues, is out at The New Yorker for alleged sexual harassment.

CNN suspended him and Georgetown University cut ties.

We have no interest in supporting the Progressive Mr. Lizza or seeing him remain as a reporter anywhere but we certainly hope he was given a fair hearing. He doesn’t feel he was.

Most of the men being strung up are Progressives but that’s simply Democrats cleaning house so they can attack President Trump and Roy Moore should he win election today. For decades they had no interest whatsoever if trying to find out if Bill Clinton raped women nor did they care how many he abused.

Lizza denied the allegation and said, “I am dismayed that the New Yorker has decided to characterize a respectful relationship with a woman I was dating as somehow inappropriate. The New Yorker was unable to cite any company policy that was violated. I am sorry to my friends, workplace colleagues, and loved ones for any embarrassment this episode may cause.”

The journalist overseer, Poynter Institute, balked at his lack of contrition, but what if he’s innocent? There is a lynch mob mentality on the loose that might not be the case here and Lizza is a Progressive. Progressives aren’t nice to women in general.

The aggrieved woman took exception to the notion of a “respectful relationship”, according to her lawyer, one Mr. Wigdor, who has filed at least 11 lawsuits against Fox News this year for defamation, sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

“Our client reported Mr. Lizza’s actions to ensure that he would be held accountable and in the hope that by coming forward she would help other potential victims,” Mr. Wigdor said. His client has decided to remain anonymous, he added.

Great, to help women, or is it to sue?

Why does she get to remain anonymous after ruining this man’s life? Maybe she deserves it and he is an assaulter. Maybe not.

The magazine says Lizza engaged in “improper conduct”. Maybe, but she has a sue-happy lawyer and there is a Lynch mob in town.

Also, down the tubes is celebrity chef Mario Batali who is stepping away from the daily operations of his restaurant empire as well as the daytime television show he co-hosts on ABC, “The Chew.”

Then there is the Hall of Famer.

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb and other former NFL stars allegedly sexually harassed a former NFL Network female employee, according to Bloomberg.

Jami Cantor, who worked as a hair stylist before she was fired in October 2016, alleges Faulk groped her breasts and fondled her from behind. Cantor also claims the NFL Network analyst would ask her “deeply personal and invasive questions” about her sex life, according to Bloomberg.

Faulk, Taylor and Evans have been suspended pending an investigation into the accusations, according to Bloomberg.

Sexual harassment charges continue to fly. Singer Eddie Fisher’s ex-wife accused former CNN host Larry King of serious groping during a photo op. Longtime L.A. Fox anchor Steve Edwards has been fired.

A longtime NPR host has been suspended amid numerous claims. (One interesting point to note is that, so far, the number of elected politicians charged with harassment has been relatively low, including only a small handful in the U.S. Congress, a body with 535 members.)

They’re dropping like flies. Hope they’re all guilty.

Why do we never hear of a case of a man being assaulted or harassed by a woman? Strange.