There she goes again!

Angela Merkel publicly summarized her G-20 climate change meeting this week. During the speech, she re-committed the member nations to the Paris Agreement. The German Chancellor also unveiled a new Hamburg climate plan. It’s a new opportunity for the U.S. to join, but we are guessing the President won’t be tempted.

Merkel bemoaned the fact that the biggest donors to the redistributionist scheme have backed out of the Paris Agreement.

“One crucial issue was climate and energy and what came out of this meeting was what I had already said at the beginning of this meeting. Wherever there is no consensus that can be achieved, disagreement has to be made clear.”

“You are familiar with the American position. You know that, unfortunately, and I deplore this, the United States of America left the climate agreement, or rather, said, announced their intention of doing this. So what becomes clear in this declaration is the dissenting view of the United States.”

Why do they need the U.S. so desperately? Let them move on without us as they’ve pledged to do.

What was very interesting in this speech was her declaration that the “irreversible” Paris Agreement has morphed into a Hamburg Action Plan.

“But I am very gratified to note that the other nineteen member states of G20 say that the Paris agreement is irreversible, that we feel committed to what we agreed on and that it is to be implemented as quickly as possible. And that we also agreed on a so-called Hamburg Action Plan on Climate and Energy.”

The Plan is a rehash of the Paris Agreement, Agenda 2030. There is no substance, no specifics, but rather it is an ideological statement. There is no apparent enforcement mechanism, just a promise of adherence. If history be prologue, the signatories will do nothing.

The world powers expected the U.S. to abide by the agreement in a way other nations likely would not have done. The enforcement mechanism of shaming, which they previously announced, would work best in the U.S. We have our army of domestic enforcers running around major cities with the media acting as their PR agents.

There are likely enforcement mechanisms hidden somewhere in that pact and we should be very grateful to President Trump for getting us out of it.

The Hamburg plan is another invite to the U.S. but the President didn’t even go to the meeting. We are safe for now and the world has lost their ATM.