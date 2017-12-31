Merkel’s Germany Has A Rape-Free New Year’s Eve Solution for Women

Rahm Emanuel has safe streets for the children to walk down so they don’t get shot [it doesn’t work], gun free zones are also safe zones [that doesn’t work either], and Germany has safe zones for women where they can go during New Year’s Eve celebrations and be safe from sexual assaults.

A leaked document shows that throughout Germany in recent years, police reported in 2015/2016 New Year’s Eve celebrati, that 1,200 women were sexually assaulted and they estimate that at least 2,000 men were involved, acting in gangs.ons

Many of these women were gang raped. It’s like the Wild West only worse.

Police reported that the perpetrators were men of “Arab or North African appearance” and said that Germany had never experienced such mass sexual assaults before. [Before they let more than a million unvetted foreigners in.]

What a great idea, rape-free safe zones. This is what they’re going to settle for?

Last year, there were still many assaults throughout the country but it is down from the prior year – allegedly.

The police are preparing for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration by setting up a safe zone for women:

Safe zones for women in Germany on New Year’s Eve is necessary because of Merkel’s madness. A country now changed forever. https://t.co/4NWQwIqKwd — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 29, 2017

We do have one question – are the other areas fair game zones?

Women have to have their freedom limited so foreigners who weren’t properly screened could come in and forever change their country and limit their rights.

Let this be a lesson to Americans who want to let unvetted foreigners in from terrorist Third World nations.

A German police union boss Rainer Wendt told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung daily in an interview published Saturday that establishing such a safe zone sends a “devastating message.”

“By doing so one is saying there are safe zones and unsafe zones” for women that could result in “the end of equality, freedom of movement and self-determination,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The German women are reacting well to this idea and seem to miss the whole freedom of movement and Third World rapist thing. One woman, however, said it was far-fetched – how do women get to the safe zone?