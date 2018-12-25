Merry Christmas! Thank You For Reading the Sentinel~ We Are Grateful For All of You!

Merry Christmas to you and yours. We appreciate you all very much. Thank you for being a loyal reader



A FEW THINGS FOR CHRISTMAS

This is an interesting find! Pies sent by his mother to a WWII soldier were found under the floorboards of a hotel. They’re seventy years old and perfectly preserved.

“We shall be glad to see you when you do get leave,” she wrote.

Mince pies from WWII found under hotel floorboard https://t.co/yPXHSR3QVG pic.twitter.com/jY6mVx3vGk — New York Post (@nypost) December 24, 2018

The President and First Lady attend services at the National Cathedral

The Trumps travel to Washington National Cathedral to attend the Solemn Holy Eucharist of Christmas Eve.https://t.co/q1ASCZJsKM pic.twitter.com/aoDqAOVvvn — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 25, 2018

Trump and first lady attend Christmas service at National Cathedral https://t.co/mFoT3ejXO4 pic.twitter.com/ErMCLWtAYJ — The Hill (@thehill) December 25, 2018