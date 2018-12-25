Merry Christmas! Thank You For Reading the Sentinel~ We Are Grateful For All of You!

Merry Christmas to you and yours. We appreciate you all very much. Thank you for being a loyal reader
A FEW THINGS FOR CHRISTMAS
This is an interesting find! Pies sent by his mother to a WWII soldier were found under the floorboards of a hotel. They’re seventy years old and perfectly preserved.
“We shall be glad to see you when you do get leave,” she wrote.
The President and First Lady attend services at the National Cathedral
