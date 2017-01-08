Featherhead Actress Meryl Streep Bashes Trump at Golden Globes

Melodramatic Meryl Streep bashed Trump to a very receptive audience at the Golden Globes when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award. These entertainers aren’t very entertaining.
The portion of that Meryl Streep speech that stunned and silenced the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/QIcQfTqDqB
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
Donald Trump responded.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
She is adored by Hollywood which makes one wonder — why?
find someone who looks at you the way literally everyone looks at meryl streep pic.twitter.com/ClnOwFsX02
— keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) January 9, 2017
WaPo used it as a hit piece and called Trump a liar. The NY Times put out a transcript of her attack. Others called her courageous for her spewing of acrimonious invective at our President-elect during an entertainment event.
Others weren’t as impressed.
At least we know Meryl Streep has no concern over Obama giving rise to ISIS to cause the Islamization on Europe.
So that’s good.#MAGA
— Carmine Zozzora (@CarmineZozzora) January 9, 2017
One popular twitter user brought up jobs, but Hollywood doesn’t care. They have jobs.
Meryl Streep and fellow celebs are bashing Trump as he creates American jobs. 👌 https://t.co/N5xjKR0LVU
— Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) January 9, 2017
Hollywood Trump supporters didn’t look as impressed.
Gibson & Vaughn ~Two Trump supporters forced to watch psycho #MerylStreep ‼️#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JtTXWITlkQ
— Team Trump 45™ (@Team_Trump45) January 9, 2017
Still others suggest a boycott.
READ & RETWEET
We need to take back America. Lets boycott Hollywood MOVIES@realDonaldTrump #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/yfOgcRnC7T
— #MAGA- We are Eagles (@MAGAUSA1) January 9, 2017
