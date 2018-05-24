Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to New York City police on sexual misconduct charges Friday. Weinstein’s lawyer did not comment. NBC News reported Weinstein was expect to be arrested.

Meryl Streep called Weinstein her “god”. He’s also Hillary’s and Obama’s friend.

Hillary couldn’t take enough money from Weinstein. She was warned about him and didn’t care. Hillary took money from him for a full year after the warning.

Weinstein, now accused of abusing 70 women, was also pals with Barack Obama.

KSAT says he will be charged with rape. He is alleged to have raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is also under investigation for alleged sex crimes in Los Angeles and London. Federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving Weinstein, according to the Wall Street Journal.