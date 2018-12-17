MeToo Kamala Had to Know Her Top Aide Was a “Gender Harasser”

Senator Kamala Harris is looking more and more like a liar and a hypocrite. Her claims that she didn’t know her top aide was abusing a colleague appears to strain credulity.

Then-Attorney General Kamala Harris’s top aide was accused of “gender harassment” and demeaning behavior. The woman notified the department of her intent to sue months before Senator Harris, the female Obama, left the office.

The Sacramento Bee initially reported that the accusation and lawsuit were leveled against Larry Wallace in December of 2016. Wallace was not only a top aide but one of Harris’ closest professional confidantes.

The case was settled for $400,000, and Wallace resigned. Harris said she didn’t know a thing about it.

#METOO HYPOCRITE

Harris wants to be president in 2020 and has made her bones on the #MeToo movement.

Her spokesperson said she was “unaware of this issue and take(s) accusations of harassment extremely seriously.”

“There’s no question I should have been informed about this. There’s no question. And there were ample opportunities when I could have been informed,” Harris told the newspaper last week.

The Bee, however, now says that a notice of intent to sue was filed with the California Department of Justice three months before Harris departed. She had to know.

HE’S USUALLY TYRANNICAL ON THIS SORT OF THING

This is the woman that took an obviously bogus accusation against Judge Kavanaugh and rushed it to the Judiciary in the 11th hour before his appointment. The letter was sent anonymously with no information and no name.

The woman offered no return address and marked it “urgent.”

In the letter, Ms. Anonymous said Kavanaugh allegedly forced her to give him oral sex in a car as his unnamed friend in the backseat assisted by covering her mouth. [As if that wasn’t suspicious. It sounds exactly like Blasey’s version]

“They forced me to go into the back seat and took turns raping me several times each,” the letter alleges, adding that Kavanaugh also struck her in the face and threatened her not to tell.

As it happens, a far-left history teacher, decades older than the Justice, Judy Munro-Leighton admitted that she concocted a false rape allegation against Kavanaugh — even though they had never met.

In her shocking confession, Munro-Leighton said she sent her anonymous letter to Democrat Senator Kamala Harris because she wanted attention.

The point of all this is Kamala Harris is right on top of these “gender harassment” allegations and it is not believable that she didn’t know what her top aide did. Yet, she did nothing!