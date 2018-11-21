Mexican Journalist Exposes the Truth About the Migrants

Mexican journalist Alex Backman is exposing the truth about the ‘wonderful’ migrants attempting to cross our border illegally.

He says the migrants are robbing and stealing in Mexico. They carjack cars when they see there is just one occupant. And they are raping people. Many of the migrants will not let people film them. If they see someone filming them through a car window, they stop the car and demand the phone. Mr. Backman thinks it’s possibly because they have criminal histories.

Backman says President Peno Nieto hasn’t done anything about it except to provide them with supplies and medical help. Nearly half of Mexicans disapprove of the massive invasion, but the government doesn’t care.

The caravaners are throwing large rocks at police that could kill them. Mexican law enforcement vehicles have iron mesh over all of their windows due to the rock throwing.

A man within the Mexican government told Backman there are more caravans coming from Brazil, Columbia, and Venezuela. Officials in Baja California say there are currently 9,000 migrants moving through Mexico in caravans.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández told Vice President Mike Pence that “the caravan was organized by leftist organizations.”

The organizations are also providing assistance.

They include the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which stands for the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, the American Immigration Council, the Refugee, and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services, the Pueblo sin Fronteras, Centro Sin Fronteras, and the American Immigration Lawyers Association. At least four of the groups are funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that 6,000 are now amassed at the border and 500 of them at least are criminals.

It’s absolutely insane to let these unvetted people into the country.

Townhall reported about Mr. Backman’s observations and has more information.

THIS IS HIS STUNNING REPORT:



THESE NEXT TWO VIDEOS ARE IN SPANISH BUT THEY SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES.