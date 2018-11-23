Mexican Reporter Exposes the Migrant Caravan

Mexican citizens are fighting against the illegal immigrants coming from Central America and other South American countries. They too want to keep their sovereignty. Criminals are pouring into Tijuana, attacking police and committing crime.
Mexicans have deported a number of them, but there are thousands more.
The media is silent.
Paloma for Trump, a Mexican-American reporter, is checking on the latest report that 35 buses took migrants into the United States. When she has more information, we’ll report it.
Give the citizens of Mexico thousands of shotguns and millions of shells, so they can protect themselves. If memory serves, Nixon administration gave some 35,000 shotguns, Mossbergs, I think, to Thai farmers to defend against communist terrorists crossing from Laos and Cambodia, to good effect.