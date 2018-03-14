Mexicans March Against President Trump in San Diego

Marchers with Mexican flags marched in San Diego Tuesday to protest President Trump. He was there to look at prototypes of border walls. Many were illegal aliens. They aren’t in the U.S. to be Americans, not if they are waving Mexican flags.

The local government is unAmerican. A San Diego congressman and city councilwoman stood with illegal immigration rights and community groups, as well as faith and labor leaders Monday to denounce President Donald Trump and his border-wall proposal — a day before his visit to San Diego to inspect project prototypes.

“We don’t need his racist walls,” Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee’s U.S.-Mexico border program, said at a news conference in Barrio Logan’s Chicano Park.

If we don’t build the wall, the United States as a country is done. There is no such thing as a country without borders.

Even the schools are corrupted. Students will not be punished for participating in walkouts and can organize peaceful protests during lunch break, or before or after school. Teachers plan to hold discussions with students about the history of social movements. It would be better if they discussed U.S. history and the need for borders.

Open borders Presidential Candidate in Mexico Campaigns in LA

According to Mexican newspaper Excelsior, Ricardo Anaya Cortes met with businessmen and activists in Los Angeles — which has a large Hispanic population.

Among those he met with was Obama-era Department of Homeland Security chief Janet Napolitano, now the president of the University of California.

He went barnstorming through LA, bashing President Trump because he is a strong proponent of illegal immigration. Ironically, Trump is the only one who had a viable plan for so-called DREAMers.

Worthless Sessions

Meanwhile, Sessions does nothing about the sanctuaries illegals thrive in, whether they are criminals or not, because as Greg Jarrett said, he’s the most “feckless and incompetent” attorney general we have ever had.