Mexicans Stealing Fuel When Smokers Show Up, Then the Explosion

Stealing fuel is a common occurrence in Mexico, and it is very dangerous.

Mexicans were stealing fuel in the video below when smokers showed up, followed by an explosion.

The tragedy came just three weeks after new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against fuel theft gangs that have drilled dangerous, illegal taps into pipelines an astounding 12,581 times in the first 10 months of 2018, an average of about forty-two a day.”

Warning! This is very graphic. After about 01:09, it becomes very horrific. People in the distance can be seen burning in the dark night.