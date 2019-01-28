Mexico Rushes 12,000 More Free Passes to People Coming to US Illegally

Mexico has received more than 12,000 humanitarian visa requests from yet another caravan. And they are rushing the visas to them no matter who they are.

Mexican immigration officials in the city of Ciudad Hidalgo, which borders Guatemala, will expedite the process as new caravaners arrive daily.

The one-year humanitarian visas, promised by Mexico’s new President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is a newly adopted policy. It allows migrants to travel and work legally during their stay in Mexico until they can come into the USA, usually illegally.

The problem with the visa program is they don’t want to stay. The illegals are using the visa program as an opportunity to remain in Mexico until they get into the U.S. illegally and Obrador knows it.

Mexico is encouraging them to stay and work. But, it doesn’t have the desired effect as we can see since most Central Americans choose instead to come into the U.S. illegally.

The new humanitarian visa policy is now believed to be responsible for the surge in the number of migrants joining the caravans.

Who couldn’t have seen that coming?

As we reported when this caravan was a lot smaller, Mexico is giving visas to everyone and anyone who wants to come to the U.S. illegally.