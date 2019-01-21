Mexico’s Giving Visas to Every Illegal Who’s on Their Way to the USA

Mexico has given more than 4,000 humanitarian visas to the latest migrant caravan entering their country. Every foreigner who steps foot in Mexico gets one on their way to the USA. The country under President Obrador is leaving the gates wide open as he said he would.

However, Mexico is offering to let the illegals stay in their country. They mostly choose not to stay in Mexico.

The National Institute of Migration (INAMI) has registered 4,009 requests of visitors for humanitarian reasons to the same number of adults. There are 790 requested for minors. They will get visiting cards in the border port of Cd. Hidalgo on Sunday.

According to the most recent figure granted by the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), in the INAMI delegation in Chiapas, the following requests have been received: El Salvador 405; Guatemala: 270; Haiti: 4; Honduras: 3257; Nicaragua: 72 and one of Brazil:1.

In the case of the 790 visitor requests for humanitarian reasons of migrant children and adolescents, 34 correspond to El Salvador; 52 to Guatemala; one to Haiti; 691 from Honduras; 11 of Nicaragua and one of Brazil.

That’s one caravan! There are at least three caravans on the march and a total of 60,000 with independents a month crashing our border.

The cities in these hellhole countries are emptying out, and some of the people will be our burden.

Nothing to see here! Why would anyone say there’s a crisis? Everything is just fine.