Mexico’s Leftist Leader Andres Obrador Will Campaign Against President Trump in the U.S.

In order to make political hay out of the ongoing battle between Mexico and the President, the leader of the National Regeneration Movement [a communist party in Mexico] Andres Manuel López Obrador, will kick off a tour throughout the United States supporting immigrants, illegal immigrants, while attacking President Trump according to Univision.

This is a soft war. This is how far we’ve gone down the rabbit hole. A foreign leader will campaign against our own president on U.S. soil.

Andres Manuel López Obrador will visit Los Angeles, Chicago, San Fran, Phoenix, New York, El Paso, Laredo to get support for his presidency in 2018.

“The main purpose of his tour,” the party reported, “is to send a message in defense of the human rights of all immigrants, regardless of their country of origin in response to Trump’s executive actions.”

The presidential hopeful called Trump “the irresponsible grandmother.”

Communists want our borders open! Shocker!

The leftist accused Trump of pursuing political goals.

There is little doubt the left in this country will support this foreign communist campaigning against our President on U.S. soil.

It is important to note that Mexico is providing extra funding all their consulates in the United States to help assist illegal aliens in danger of deportation.

While they might be on the correct side of the argument, the White House has to get as good at optics as the leftists. Deporting a felon who is sympathetic as the U.S. just did this week will sway the public against the White House.

Mexico warned its citizens living in the United States on Friday to “take precautions” and remain in contact with consular officials a day after the deportation of an undocumented mother following a routine visit with US immigration authorities.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 35, was deported Thursday after she checked in with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix a day earlier. The action sparked protests by supporters of Garcia de Rayos and drew praise from proponents of stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

“The case involving Mrs. Garcia de Rayos illustrates a new reality for the Mexican community living in the United States, facing the most severe implementation of immigration control measures,” Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

Mexico isn’t really our good friends as some would have us believe. They area crime-ridden nation with a lot of people who want our money at all costs.