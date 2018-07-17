MGM Sues 1,000 Victims of Mandalay Bay Shooting to Avoid Liability

MGM Resorts International claimed in a new lawsuit that it has no liability in any of the injuries or deaths in the October mass shooting in Las Vegas at their hotel, Mandalay Bay. The obscure reason they give is they followed all of Homeland Security’s guidelines. To prove it, they are suing 1,000 victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting.

The lawsuits are solely aimed at avoiding liability, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports. They filed suit claiming all claims must be dismissed.

The company cites a 2002 federal act that extends liability protection to any company that uses “anti-terrorism” technology or services that can “help prevent and respond to mass violence.” They hired a certified DHS company to handle security, making them free from liability, they claim, since they are government-backed.

MGM isn’t looking for money from the victims.

“I’ve never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like,” attorney Robert Eglet, who represented some of the victims, told the Review-Journal, accusing MGM of “judge-shopping” in federal court, rather than state court where he believes any lawsuits should be filed. “It’s just really sad that they would stoop to this level.”

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, killing 58 people and injuring more than 850 attending a concert.

The FBI has not called the shooting an act of terrorism because they have not figured out the motive.