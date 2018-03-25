Michael Bennett’s Indicted for Injuring an Elderly Paraplegic

Bench sitting NFL star Michael Bennett was indicted by a grand jury Friday. He allegedly shoved a paraplegic woman while rushing onto the field during last year’s Super Bowl.

The 61-year old woman suffered a sprained shoulder when Bennett allegedly pushed the back of her 800-pound, motorized wheelchair.

Bennett was charged with injury of the elderly, a felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Bennett, 32, was acquired earlier this month by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Poor Eagles.

Bennett is an anthem bench sitter who recently lied about being racially targeted.

As Bennett tore through the crowd shoving people, he allegedly said, “You all must know who I am and I can own this (curse). I’m going down to the field, whether you like it or not.”

He’s Morally Bankrupt

At a news conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called Bennett “morally bankrupt” for his alleged actions. Acevedo said he finds it offensive that a man who is looked up to as a professional athlete “would think that it’s OK to treat people like this.”

He added: “Mr. Bennett may think that because he’s an NFL player and some time passed … he may have thought that, number one, rules don’t apply to him, number two, he doesn’t have to respect the dignity of a paraplegic woman who’s trying to earn a living.”

A video taken by Bennett’s sister and posted on Twitter reportedly shows the two running onto the field to greet their brother, Martellus Bennett, a player for the New England Patriots. The clip provided shows no indication that anyone tried to stop them.eport.

This video doesn’t show the alleged felony committed by Michael Bennett but it does show his sister, Ashley Bennett, *did* record herself and her brother running onto the field after the 2017 Super Bowl. https://t.co/UKyUTNiAZa pic.twitter.com/ZOPfYDzD03 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) March 24, 2018