Michael Cohen No Longer Wants to Take a Bullet for Trump

By
S.Noble
-
1

Michael Cohen might be ready to cooperate with the federal prosecutor judging from comments he made during an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos. George was the Bill Clinton top aide during his campaign and he gave heavily to Hillary Clinton’s campaign. He’s a plant masquerading as a journalist.

The interview doesn’t tell us much more than we knew before if anything — you decide.

“My wife, my daughter, and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, according to a story posted Monday morning on the network’s website.

Stephanopoulos, who described the 45-minute off-camera interview on “Good Morning America,” said he pointed out to Cohen that he was not repeating past vows to “take a bullet” or “do anything” to protect the president.

“To be crystal clear, my wife, my daughter and my son, and this country have my first loyalty,” Cohen said during the interview, which took place Saturday at a Manhattan hotel.

Federal prosecutors are investigating Cohen’s business practices. In New York, federal investigators are scrutinizing Cohen for possible bank fraud, wire fraud, and campaign finance violations as they examine his efforts to squelch damaging information about Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election. That includes information about Stormy Daniels.

Cohen Doesn’t Seem to Want to Take a Bullet for Trump

Cohen once said he’d take a bullet for the President.

Stephanopoulos said he asked Cohen if Trump had directed him to make a $130,000 payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence. Cohen has previously said he acted on his own, without guidance from Trump.

“I want to answer. One day I will answer,” Cohen told Stephanopoulos on Saturday. “But for now, I can’t comment further on advice of my counsel.”

He also said, “I don’t like the term witch hunt”, a term the President has used in reference to the Mueller probe.

Cohen could just be afraid of Mueller. Would anyone in his position want to alienate the FBI?

“As an American, I repudiate Russia’s or any other foreign government’s attempt to interfere or meddle in our democratic process, and I would call on all Americans to do the same,” Cohen added.

He also disputed the dossier.

Cohen just won’t criticize the FBI.“I don’t agree with those who demonize or vilify the FBI,” Cohen said. I respect the FBI as an institution, as well as their agents.”

Most agree with that. We are concerned about the corrupt officials at the top of the food chain.

“When they searched my hotel room and my home, it was obviously upsetting to me and my family,” Cohen said. “Nonetheless, the agents were respectful, courteous and professional. I thanked them for their service, and as they left, we shook hands.

Cohen said the Donald Trump Jr. meeting in Trump Tower was “poor judgment” but he wouldn’t say if President Trump knew beforehand. He has been tweeting.

Michael Cohen tweeted that he’s broken his silence.

Stormy Daniels sketchy Michael Avenatti is unhappy and says he is playing both sides. He simply wants Trump to pay his legal bills.

Ann Coulter added a general comment.

Ann Coulter says the Timothy Geitner op is far more serious than Michael Cohen ever did.

