Michael Cohen Says He Won’t Testify, Dems Say, Yes You Will!

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney, told the Democratic House he would gladly testify about his time with the Trump organization when first asked. His legal advisor Lanny Davis said Cohen hoped testifying would reduce his prison sentence.

Then the fake BuzzFeed story came out.

Last week, the authors of the debunked BuzzFeed story claimed Michael Cohen told the special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump told him to lie to Congress. BuzzFeed embellished with a claim that documentation backed up Cohen’s story.

The special counsel’s office issued a statement debunking both accusations.

Perhaps Cohen and Lanny Davis are the sources for the BuzzFeed story, and they lied. Who knows, whatever the case, Cohen has suddenly backed out of testifying.

Still trying to hurt the President, Cohen’s claiming he’s afraid the president’s people will kill him or his family. That’s the reason he’s giving to put off the February 7th appearance before the House.

Davis and Cohen must be thinking of Hillary. She’s the one with the dead bodies popping up.

Lanny Davis [also a liar] mentions the threat he claims Cohen’s under in this brief montage:

THE PRESIDENT REACTS

Reporters asked the President about Cohen’s alleged fear, and the President responded, he’s “threatened by the truth.”

“I would say he’s been threatened by the truth,” Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. “He’s only been threatened by the truth.”

“He doesn’t want to tell the truth for me or other of his clients,” the president added.

NEW: Pres. Trump says former attorney Michael Cohen “has been threatened by the truth.” Cohen postponed his House testimony earlier today due to “threats against his family” from Trump, Giuliani, his attorney said. https://t.co/l43rr2edpI pic.twitter.com/5wpgpbO30H — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2019

Cohen is a notorious liar.

DEMOCRATS WILL SUBPOENA HIM

Democrats say not appearing is not an option.

JUST IN: Reps. Cummings, Schiff: “We expect Mr. Cohen to appear before both Committees, and we remain engaged with his counsel about his upcoming appearances.” https://t.co/l43rr1WCya pic.twitter.com/xYt8UBVPhi — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2019