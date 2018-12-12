Michael Cohen Trashes, Blames, Threatens Trump for His Crimes

In three months, Michael Cohen will head off to a federal prison 80 miles from Manhattan to serve a 3-year sentence. He also has to pay about $2 million in fines and restitution.

We have heard repeatedly that Michael Cohen helped Robert Mueller — somewhat — but if Cohen had anything on the President in the Russia-Trump probe, there is no way Mueller would have allowed the sentencing to go forward, especially given the lies Cohen told.

Cohen is sleazy and Trump’s failing is in hiring him and keeping him on the payroll too long. If you ever listened to Cohen speak on various shows, ‘Hannity’ for example, he came off as a nasty thug. But, he also sounded clever.

He’s not good at accepting blame. Cohen’s not a child and could have quit. He said what he did wrong was feeling it his “duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

HILLARY’S FRIEND THREATENS TRUMP ON BEHALF OF COHEN

Cohen hired Lanny Davis, Hillary Clinton’s friend/attorney, to represent him. Currently, he’s only helping him as a friend. Lanny says that after Mueller concludes the investigation, Cohen will “state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump.” So, we all have to wait for the sleazy ex-lawyer to fulfill his promise. He will be a big hit on CNN and MSNBC, and his memoir should go for big bucks.

Davis plans to team Cohen up with the Democrat congressional committees. He told reporter Peter Alexander that Cohen would one day testify like John Dean. That’s ridiculous. Cohen’s a sleazy bottom feeder.

Since Cohen’s convicted of lying, among other crimes, why should we believe him?

CREEPY PORN LAWYER STRIVES TO REMAIN RELEVANT

Michael Avenatti, the creepy porn lawyer, showed up in the courtroom. He issued a statement.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer said Wednesday that Michael Cohen “deserves every day” of the three-year sentence he received Wednesday.

“[Cohen’s] choice time and time again was to degrade my client, seek to intimidate her, call her and me liars and seek to degrade the office of the presidency of the United States by seeking to buy, effectively, an election,” Avenatti told reporters.

“This is an outrage,” he continued. “He deserves every day of the 36-month sentence that he will serve.”

INFORMATIONAL TWEETS

Michael Cohen responds to Trump: “Recently the president tweeted a statement calling me weak and it was correct but for a much different reason than he was implying. It was because time and time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds,” our @eorden reports. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) December 12, 2018

WATCH: Ex-Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits court after being sentenced to 3 years in prison. https://t.co/hAWfwnnPSF pic.twitter.com/rJ52rWnTYS — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2018

BREAKING: @NBCNews Special Report: Ex-Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison. https://t.co/9j2vD6IL3z https://t.co/aqFvPQUWyd — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2018

After Michael Cohen finishes speaking, judge notes a “smorgasbord” of criminal conduct, each involved deception, personal greed and ambition, and had broader public consequences. — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2018