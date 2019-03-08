Michael Cohen’s Own Lawyer Confirms He Lied Under Oath

By
S.Noble
-
0

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen directed his lawyer to ask the White House about a presidential pardon. That contradicted his sworn testimony to Congress. This is according to Lanny Davis, Cohen’s own lawyer.

Cohen lied under oath and said Trump’s lawyers approached him with the offer. Cohen claimed he didn’t want a pardon from Trump.

This Cohen person is a loser for Democrats, but they hung their hat on his testimony and have to live with it.

On Tuesday, Michael Cohen gave the House Intel Committee new documents that purportedly show edits to his false written statement to Congress in 2017 concerning the Moscow Trump Tower.

Those documents provide evidence that Cohen did approach the President’s team.

Republicans have sent criminal referrals to the FBI based on his perjured testimony last week.

PERJURY AGAIN

COHEN SUES

Cohen is suing the Trump Organization for unpaid bills of $1.5 million — according to him.

Leave a Reply