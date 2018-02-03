Michael Moore in a State of Odd Hysteria Demands Cleansing

Michael Moore hysterically demanded the removal of Trump and change in the U.S. political climate at the Peoples’ State of the Union held the night of the President’s SOTU.

Windbag Moore denounced America and the people who helped make it what it is. “We must remove and replace the culture that gave us Trump in the first place,” he railed.

Trump’s the “result of a corporate takeover of our democracy,” the anti-Capitalist yelled to his cheering crowd of commies.

The round blowhard claims there are “three original sins of America”. America, he said, enumerating our sins, “was founded on genocide, built on the black backs of slaves, to the subjugation of women to second-class citizenship…”

What he doesn’t seem to know is the United States in actuality was the first to establish a Republic built on the notion of freedom and equality for all. His communism would take freedom away.

CLEANSE AMERICA OF WHITE MEN

Most notably, the loon said America must be “cleansed” of its “white male privilege.”

