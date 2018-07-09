Michael Moore’s Sick Flick ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Is a Harvey Weinstein Production

Michael Moore has been hiding information about Fahrenheit 11/9 from the public, but it’s out now. His new movie, aimed at attacking President Trump and the United States, was produced and funded by the accused rapist and notorious woman abuser Harvey Weinstein. The two were close but no longer. Michael Moore likes to feign ignorance of Harvey’s lewd behavior.

It’s Harvey Weinstein’s comeback film!

Fahrenheit 11/9 is an effort to repeat the abusive character assassination of George W. Bush which Moore accomplished with his 2004 high-grossing film, ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’.

A WEINSTEIN PRODUCTION

Bob and Harvey Weinstein paid just north of $2 million out of the $6 million pledged in a documentary deal Moore used to get the film to this point. It is supposed to be out in 2019. The two teamed up before Harvey’s perverse behavior was made public, behavior that was a well-known Hollywood secret.

The Weinsteins — at least Harvey — legitimately want their money back, while Moore and his WME reps want them to step aside, chalking the loss up to the price of scandal, Deadline reported.

Weinstein’s sexually predatory behavior has nothing to do with money owed to him. Moore needs to return the money for breaking the deal.

Moore doesn’t want to pay anything because he claims morally it would compromise his film to cut a check to a man he considers a sexual predator, sources said.

In truth, Moore doesn’t want the bad publicity. He also doesn’t want President Trump to have the last say.

A Weinstein source told Deadline Hollywood that what Harvey wants is to continue funding the film as producer, but if not, he wants his money back.

The entire film is an anti-USA meme. Moore is an America hater who uses his films to chip away at our nation’s character and pride.

The case will likely head to court and Trump’s tweets will be great!

Weinstein also has ties to Quentin Tarantino, and Broadway’s most recent rising star, Lin Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). He is also tied to The Heights book writer Quiara Alegria Hudes (composer Lin-Manuel Miranda).