Michael Savage Receives Serious Death Threat, MSM Ignores

Conservative radio host Michael Savage is the target of death threats, and he is “taking this very seriously.” He told The Washington Times he has gone into hiding. The major mainstream media has been shockingly silent. Law enforcement is taking it seriously, but the MSM doesn’t care.

Hatred and threats are now the norms. It’s also common for attacks on the right to be ignored while anything against a person on the left becomes a crisis.

City, state and federal agencies are taking a look at a vicious, hateful email sent to a restaurant he frequents. The email threatens to shoot up the establishment if he’s not denied future service.

Portions of the email sent to the restaurant state, in all caps:

“I DEMAND THAT YOU REFUSE TO ALLOW MICHAEL SAVAGE … IN YOUR F-ING RESTAURANT AGAIN. HE IS A RACIST WHITE SUPREMACIST PIECE OF SH— … DONT WANT TO LISTEN TO ME? WELL I GUESS YOURE ALL GONNA F—ING DIE THEN CUZ I AM WAITING FOR THE MOTHAF— AND I WILL WAIT AND WATCH YOUR F—ING BUSINESS AND WHEN I SEE HIM GO IN THERE IM GOING TO START SHOOTING EVERY BODY I CAN FIND.”

It’s no longer unusual to threaten conservatives in restaurants and other public spaces. It’s a thing now. Ask Maxine Waters. She knows all about it.

The lunatic who sent this message, and who knows the restaurant Savage hangs out in, is threatening mass murder. Yet, the media is ignoring it.

“I OWN 3 GUNS AND I CAN DO SOME SERIOUS F—ING DAMAGE,” the email went on. “I WILL KILL AS MANY OF YOU RACIST-SUPPORTING/ENABLING WHITE SUPREMACISTS AS I F—ING CAN.”

The loon called him an “f…crypto Jew”. That is frightening.

“PEOPLE WILL F—— DIE,” the email messenger wrote. “IM GOING TO KILL THAT F—— CRYPTO JEW BUT IF YOU DONT WANT YOUR WHOLE BUSINESS TO TURN INTO A F—— SHOOTING GALLERY AND YOUR CUSTOMERS TO GET CAUGHT UP IN THIS YOU BETTER KEEP HIM OUTTA THERE OR ELSE … YOURE ALL GONNA F—— DIE UNLESS YOU DO WHAT I F—— SAY. ILL REALLY MAKE U F—— FAMOUS.”

Savage has received death threats before, but in these times, he is paying attention to this one.

Outlets reporting the threat are Fox News, the NY Post, The Washington Times, American Thinker, the Blaze, Infowars, Insider radio, The Daily Wire, and other right-leaning websites.

The Hill and Newsweek wrote brief articles on it. Newsweek elaborated a bit and added a brief mention of the assault on Tucker Carlson’s home by Antifa. They didn’t bother to mention Antifa are anarcho-communists.

Why would the media ignore it? Perhaps they hope he is killed, or they don’t care. Perhaps it’s only an issue for them when a leftist is targeted since people on the right are so reviled, they are not people to them. The right has been dehumanized.

This is what the Nazis did.