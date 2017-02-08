Middle School Teacher Helped Plan Berkeley Riots She Calls a “Stunning Achievement”

Berkeleyside, the local Berkeley news, reported that the FBI is investigating the violence at Berkeley. The FBI might want to start with the middle school teacher who helped organize the violence aimed at keeping Milo Yiannopoulos from giving a speech.

Berkeleyside suggests that [communist] Robert Reich might be correct when he suggests the right-wing infiltrates and causes this type of violence. That is so absurd it’s hardly worth discussing. What is more interesting is a middle school teacher in Berkeley UFSD is one of the violent protesters. She saw it as a “stunning achievement”.

Her salary is paid for by the taxpayer and she is corrupting the youth.

Antifa, Black Bloc, Occupy are all the same people and they openly recruit on campus. It won’t be hard to find them.

A stunning paragraph from the nonchalant article about this terrorist MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER-terrorist:

The group, By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), a left-wing group that is often confrontational, has claimed that it was one of the “organizers of Berkeley’s shutdown of white neo-fascist Milo Yiannopoulos.” One of its leaders, Yvette Felarca, who is also a BUSD middle-school teacher, spoke against Yiannopoulos through a megaphone at the protests, and later told Berkeleyside the chaos and destruction were a “stunning achievement.” However, BAMN members, including Felarca, were not dressed in the black “uniform” of the most destructive members of the crowd.

The school she works for allegedly tried to get rid of her but she sued and won.

In June, the middle school teacher, Felarca, was also on the “front lines”:

This middle school teacher also gave an interview this week. She told KPFA radio that President Trump is a fascist with a fascist agenda. Ordering law enforcement to follow the law, bringing back jobs, closing our borders, and trying to return the United States to a more traditional stance is now fascism. Normal is the counter culture and communism and the fascism she represents is mainstream

Her spiel during the interview includes the usual leftist talking points. She and her group want to shut down free speech and all opposition.

She has the gall to call Yiannopoulos a fascist and Nazi, without any evidence it’s true, while planning to shut down his free speech. Saying he’s a Nazi, doesn’t make it true.

Click here to listen to the middle school teacher

A UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said the rioters came in military fashion and were armed and dangerous. The article claimed they invaded the the group of 1,500 peaceful protesters, however, many of the “peaceful” students, not dressed in a paramilitary uniform, joined in with the violence.

The rioters set a generator on fire, threw aside barricades, and busted the ribs of one man. They caused $100,000 in damage to the MLK student union, the Amazon store and at least one tree.

Later in the night, the domestic terrorists rampaged through downtown Berkeley, damaging numerous banks, a Starbucks, and branches of other national chains. John Caner, head of the Downtown Berkeley Association, said there was an estimated $400,000-$500,000 worth of damage to downtown. There was also vandalism on Telegraph Avenue.

Tucker Carlson spoke with Yiannopoulos.