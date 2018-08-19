Midwestern School Adopts Gender-Neutral Bathrooms in 6th Grade

A Midwestern school has adopted gender-neutral bathrooms.

A Kansas City, Missouri school district that garnered national attention when a transgender student was crowned homecoming queen in 2015 has installed gender-neutral restrooms at two new elementary schools and in some existing locations.

There will be individual stalls. The restrooms will have an open alcove area with a common trough sink. Both male and female symbols adorn the same sign on the wall outside the bathrooms, Fox News reported.

THEY PUT THEM IN 6TH GRADE

The elementary schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in the sixth-grade wing.

It’s apparently a big hit.

“We had such positive feedback from students, teachers, and parents,” said Rochel Daniels, the district’s executive director of organizational development. “Since then we have decided to replicate the concept in any new construction.”

It’s all part of the Marxist cultural revolution.

While the district doesn’t have a policy governing gender-neutral restroom, “we do have a policy about non-discrimination,” Daniels said.

They are actually discriminating against the majority who no longer have a say, although it seems the community wants this.

“The restrooms became a point where we can provide for all students. The design was a decision based on privacy, safety, and security for all students.”

Only 1.2 percent of the population of the United States identify as transgender. Many are claiming they can tell when a 3-year old is a transgender. That is far too young. Sixth grade is too young.