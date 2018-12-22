Migrant ‘Welcoming’ Justin Trudeau Blames Trump for His Hot Mess

At the time of the travel ban, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to make the President look small by welcoming the illegals into Canada.

Justin Trudeau responded to Donald Trump’s immigration ban by welcoming refugees rejected by the U.S.

With an air of condescension, the Canadian Prime Minister also said he was going to talk to Mr. Trump about the success of the refugee and immigration policy in Canada.

After his irresponsible tweets, Haitians, Mexicans, Somalis, and other illegal aliens poured into Canada from the United States.

WISEGUY TRUDEAU WELCOMED THEM AND NOW WANTS TO BLAME TRUMP

A reporter asked Trudeau if his tweet caused the migration crisis in Canada. She referenced the tweets.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

The tweets or his welcoming comments didn’t cause the mass influx of illegal aliens, he says! He strongly suggested to Global News that it’s Trump’s fault:

“If people are in the midst of migration around the world right now, it’s not because of a tweet restating — almost word for word — Canadian policy on refugees, because that’s exactly what it was,” he said in a year-end interview with the West Block’s Mercedes Stephenson.

“And certainly, if people are fleeing the United States right now and are choosing to leave the United States right now, it’s not something I said. It is perhaps domestic realities within the political context in the United States that is driving people to move or to make those certain decisions.”

After conflating illegal immigration and legal immigration, he said that lies are being spread to turn people against immigration. As an example, he cites the U.N.’s Global Migration Compact which he signed. Trudeau falsely claims the compact doesn’t affect sovereignty [although it is a direct hit on that and free speech].

Watch him on the compact:

The U.N. is no friend to the Western World. It’s a mystery as to why anyone would cooperate with them and allow them to lead on any issue.

About that migration compact, a German reporter gives his take: