Migrants are beginning to amass around the border at the San Ysidro crossing in Mexico. There are 5500 migrants gathered in a shelter about 100 meters from the border but riot police are keeping them from moving further. There were very few in the shelter until very recently.

The migrants have claimed that they are waiting for 20,000 migrants so they can push through the border illegally en masse.

However, a video on the Pueblo sin Fronteras website shows a migrant discussing rushing the border today, Sunday.

Sky News offers the usual sympathetic view. The media claims the Hondurans can’t return home which is ridiculous.

MIGRANTS PILING UP

There are at least 5500 migrants at the border at this, the busiest port of entry. As talk of rushing the border illegally is discussed among the illegals, they are piling into the camp.

An area of the migrant camp in Tijuana that was virtually empty the other day. We are told up to 5,150 people are packed in here now. pic.twitter.com/MhICcifnPK — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 25, 2018

The line for food just outside the camp confines. Free meals are served at 10am and 5pm. There are 5,150 migrants now at the camp in Tijuana. pic.twitter.com/6BRcbcWRHg — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2018

MEXICANS ARE PROTESTING THE PRESENCE OF MIGRANTS

Mexicans are marching again Sunday to protest the increased numbers of illegals.