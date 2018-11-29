Migrants Are Coming In with Serious Illnesses — Contagious Illnesses

According to the health department, one-third of the migrants are being treated for serious health issues. They have an array of illnesses including skin infections, lice, HIV/AIDS, chickenpox, TB and other respiratory infections. Most or all come in without ever being vaccinated. There are people with disabilities coming in as well. This is par for the course.

My physician assistant friend works with illegal aliens and she has seen everything including polio.

As if that isn’t bad enough, migrants are planning a hunger strike to demand entry into the U.S. That will only harm them, but that won’t happen. It’s a gimmick.

Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins reported that more than 60 percent of the 2,267 migrants treated so far have respiratory infections.

At the Benito Juarez Sports Complex near the San Ysidro U.S.-Mexico Port of Entry, officials fear a Hepatitis outbreak in the shelter due to the unsanitary and crowded conditions.

Tijuana is reportedly spending about $30,000 a day caring for the influx of migrants who plan to cross the border illegally onto the U.S. There is only enough funding to take care of the thousands of Central American migrants for a few more days, Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum said Tuesday.

“We won’t compromise the resources of the residents of Tijuana,” Gastelum said at a press conference, according to Fox News. “We won’t raise taxes tomorrow to pay for today’s problem.”

More than one-third of the 6,000 migrants now living in the Mexican city are being treated for respiratory infections and other health-related issues, a Tijuana Health Department spokesperson told Fox News.

In addition to this invasion being unaffordable, they are going to make us sick. There are lots of dependents trying to invade.

