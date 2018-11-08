Migrants Make Demands As One Models His Trump Clown Shirt

Not everyone coming into the United States illegally likes us or is coming for our values. A good example is with the young man in the link below who is wearing a Trump Clown T-shirt. Why would we want someone like this in our country? We know why Democrats would.

TRUMP CLOWN SHIRTS

Caravan member wears Trump clown T-shirt as the group of 5,500 Central American migrants stops in Mexico City https://t.co/YfueJEPxe6 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 8, 2018

MIGRANTS WON’T STAY IN MEXICO, DEMAND BUSES TO THE USA

The first caravan of up to 6,000 foreigners, who are planning to break our laws, has reached Mexico City and they demand buses to the United States. They say it’s too dangerous to walk and hike. Mexico has offered to let them stay so maybe that’s what they should do. They say they won’t, obviously preferring to break our laws.

Mexico City authorities say that of the 4,841 registered migrants receiving shelter in a sports complex, 1,726 are under the age of 18, including 310 children under five.

This is not necessarily the truth.

As we reported yesterday, many innocents were convinced to join the caravan with lies by criminals and leftist political revolutionaries.

“We need buses to continue travelling,” said Milton Benitez, a caravan coordinator. Benitez noted that It would be colder in northern Mexico and it wasn’t safe for the migrants to continue along highways, where drug cartels frequently operate. Some have joined the caravan but out media isn’t reporting that. You have to go to Mexican and Central American media to find that out. The Mexican government has said most of the migrants have refused offers to stay in Mexico, and only a small number have agreed to return to their home countries. About 85 per cent of the migrants are from Honduras, while others are from the Central American countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua. And a lot of those’migrants’ originally came from the Middle East and Africa. NEW RULE LIMITS FAKE REFUGEES SEEKING ASYLUM The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security published a rule on Thursday that will make it harder for immigrants to claim asylum if they are caught crossing the border between designated ports of entry. Senior administration officials told reporters on a conference call that the president has the legal authority to do so because of sections of immigration law that allow the president discretion over who is admitted into the United States — the same language the administration used to support its travel ban in court. The officials said the plan is to force more immigrants — who wish to claim asylum — to do so at designated ports of entry. Some leftist judge somewhere in the U.S. will likely say it’s illegal.