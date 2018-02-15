Mike Pence Responds to Joy Behar Calling His Christianity a Mental Illness

On Monday, Joy Behar, a host of The View mocked Christianity during th show. Referencing the Vice President and gossip spread about him by Omarosa, she called his form of prayer a “mental illness”. Sunny Hostin and Whoopi joined in to criticize him for not showing enough respect for North Korea at the Winter Olympics.

Vice President Mike Pence responded in his genteel way to the deranged leftists of the View. He wondered about a network that allows a program like that to remain on air with hosts mocking religion.

Mike Pence responds to Joy Behar of The View calling his Christianity a mental illness: I love Mike Pence. He has a way of speaking that doesn’t directly steamroll deranged leftists but allows a broad opening for the American People to steamroll them.pic.twitter.com/l7BKm5KDSv — Democrats for Trump (@YoungDems4Trump) February 15, 2018