Mike Pompeo Blasts Wikileaks as a “Hostile Intelligence Service”, Assange, Snowden as “Demons”

“Wikileaks walks like a hostile intelligence service and talks like a hostile intelligence service,” Pompeo said.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo called out Wikileaks today as a “hostile intelligence service” and singled out Julian Assange as a “narcissist”, a “fraud hiding behind a screen” and a “coward” who often cooperates with Russian State actors.

Is he a coward? He’s been imprisoned in a small room for years.

Assange has produced “nothing of value”, Pompeo said, and he dismissed excuses for “lionizing these demons.” Edward Snowden was included as one of the demons. They leaked U.S. secrets for “selfish” reasons, he said.

The Director made his comments in front of a think tank in D.C. Thursday.

“It’s time to call out Wikileaks for what it really is, a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia,” Pompeo charged as he spoke at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“As long as they [Snowden and Assange] make a splash they care nothing about the lives that they put at risk or the damage they cause to national security,” Pompeo said of the two.

One comment was particularly interesting. He said Wikileaks encouraged “followers” to work for the CIA to steal secrets.

Noting the link between the GRU, Russian military intelligence, and Wikileaks, Pompeo explained that the latter published information stolen from “U.S. victims” at the Democratic National Committee.

Do you think of Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and others as “victims” giving what the emails revealed?

Also labeled was Russia’s propaganda outlet, Russia Today or RT which he said “actively collaborated with Wikileaks in the dissemination of American secrets.

A recent editorial by Assange had him comparing himself to Thomas Jefferson, Dwight D. Eisenhower and journalists at the NY Times and the Washington post. That particularly irked Pompeo who has obviously had enough.

“He knows nothing of our third president whose clarion call for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness continues to inspire us and the world,” Pompeo said of Jefferson.

“And he knows nothing of our 34th president, a hero, from my very own Kansas, who helped liberate Europe from fascists and helped guide America through the early years of the Cold War,” Pompeo continued, this time referencing Eisenhower.

“No, I am quite confident that had Assange been around in the 30s and the 40s and the 50s, he would have found himself on the wrong side of history,” the CIA director said.

If Patton got a hold of him, he would have shot him. That’s not Pompeo saying that, it’s me.

“Assange and his ilk make common cause with dictators today,” Pompeo said.

“Yes, they try unsuccessfully to cloak themselves and their actions in the language of liberty and privacy, but in reality they champion nothing, but their own celebrity,” Pompeo said accusingly.

“Their currency is click-bate, their moral compass non-existent, their mission personal self aggrandizement through the destruction of Western values,” he continued.

Pompeo said if Assange and Wikileaks’ allies truly wanted to walk their talk, they would target autocratic regimes, instead of democratic ones like the United States.

“Instead they choose to exploit the legitimate secrets of democratic governments, which has, so far, proved a much safer approach than provoking a tyrant,” Pompeo noted.

There is a real point here.

The reactions on social media range from Pompeo is a sellout to expect a big leak of anti-Trump data soon to Trump colluded with the Russians to we just heard from the Deep State.

This is not helpful to President Trump. The videos of Trump saying he “loves Wikileaks” is being passed around.