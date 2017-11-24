Militant Illegal Aliens Demand Permanent Protection by Blocking Thanksgiving Day Parade

Militant illegal aliens [Dreamers] with the open borders Seed Project blocked the Thanksgiving Parade in New York City demanding permanent protection from deportation.

How many were actually brought here as children is a question no one will investigate.

They flout our laws and disrupt our national holiday parade to demand “protection”. That really makes one want to jump up and support them.

Four protesters, including illegal alien adults with temporary DACA protection against deportation, briefly blocked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City Thursday morning. Police quickly removed the four red-shirt wearing protesters right after they sat down in the middle of the street. The protesters were detained but not arrested.

Supporters on the street screamed, “Undocumented and unafraid” which runs counter to the left’s mantra that these poor people are all terrified.

The Movimiento Cosecha behind it is a Socialist movement that organizes protests and May Day rallies throughout the nation. They are tied to George Soros’s Democracy Spring.

Really makes one want to give them permanent protection and citizenship.

These DACA recipients have a message for families celebrating Thanksgiving: pic.twitter.com/OE9AxrIZJn — AJ+ (@ajplus) November 24, 2017