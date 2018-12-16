Millions of Gun Owners in NJ Are Now Felons Thanks to Governor Murphy

Over one million New Jersey Gun owners are defying Governor Murphy’s gun magazine ban and have ignored demands to turn in guns with more than 10 shots. There are at least ten million now illegal standard capacity gun magazines, Ammoland reports.

Governor Murphy has made a lot of gun owners into felons.

According to Ammoland, the standard magazine for an AR-15 holds 30 rounds. Glock 19s, which is the most popular pistol in the United States, holds 15 rounds. Anyone who is possession of larger magazine is committing a fourth-degree felony.

New Jerseyites had until December 11th, 2018 to turn over magazines to police or sell or store them out of state.

Lawsuits protesting the ban have failed on appeal but many in New Jersey feel the law in unenforceable.

Residents of New Jersey on various message boards have called the magazine ban unenforceable. Some were going as far as laughing at Gov. Murphy and his attempt at regulating magazine size, reports Ammoland.

So far, there is no plan on how to enforce it and some police believe that until there is guidance, they will only file charges against offenders.

No magazines have been turned over to police as of now.

Governor Phil Murphy is a perfectly despicable man, a statist who rules over the once-free people of New Jersey.