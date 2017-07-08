Milo Yiannopoulos Sues Simon & Schuster for Causing “Irreparable Harm”

Milo Yiannopoulos is suing Simon & Schuster for $10 million for the “irreparable harm” they have inflicted. Days after he self-published his book, Dangerous, he announced the suit.

Simon & Schuster canceled the deal after he was targeted by leftists who falsely accused him of supporting pedophilia among other things.

“When S&S told my agent they were dumping the book I was shocked,” Yiannopoulos told Fox News via email. “The termination letter said the manuscript was no good — but as recently as one day earlier, in calls, emails and texts, they’d told me how great it was! I knew there was more to it. I wasn’t in a position to fight them then, but I am now. They breached the contract, so they have to pay up.”

Yiannopoulos was reportedly paid $80,000 of his $255,000 book advance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His book became a top seller on Amazon after he published it himself.

Simon & Schuster says the lawsuit is publicity driven

“Although we have not been officially served, we believe that Yiannopoulos’s lawsuit is publicity driven and entirely without merit,” Simon & Schuster said in an emailed statement.

Milo’s fans are with him, Milo said.

“The response from my fans has been overwhelmingly positive. They love seeing a conservative with cojones finally standing up to the liberal establishment.”