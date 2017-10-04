Mind-Blowing Network of Donors to The Resistance

The Washington Free Beacon obtained the secret donors to the Resistance movement on their unredacted tax forms. The list won’t come as a major surprise since most are recognizable.

George Soros, Kelloggs, the food giant, and Fidelity Investments are major donors.

The Resistance movement has broad tentacles and is an umbrella for numerous offshoots. It has been tied to Hillary Clinton, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the Indivisibles, Obama’s Organizing for America, and violence in general at Republican representatives’ town halls. The donors follow.

CENTER FOR COMMUNITY CHANGE DONORS

WK Kellogg, the food giant, $3 million

Ford Foundation, not the Motor Co., $2.35 million

Open Society (Soros), $1.75 million

California Endowment, $524,500

Marguerite Casey Foundation, $515, 000

Fidelity Charitable Gift, upon recommendation, $505,100

National Immigration Law Center (open borders), $316, 000

Deepak Bhargava, the executive director of the Center for Community Change, sits on the advisory board of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

CENTER FOR COMMUNITY CHANGE ACTION DONORS

The Center for Community Change Action is a Washington, D.C.-based progressive community organizing group. They keep their donor list secret but some were revealed on the form. It is the “social welfare” arm of the Resistance movement. The donors:

Every citizen counts, $1.75 million (mobilized Latino and Black vote for Hillary campaign)

Open Society Policy Center, $1.475 million (Soros group)

Sixteen Thirty Fund, Progressives, $610,000

Center for Community Change, $150,000)

Services Employees International Union (SEIU), socialists, $150,000

Atlantic Philanthropies, $75,000

Tides Foundation, the largest liberal donor-advised network, among other funders, $50,000

THE CENTER FOR COMMUNITY CHANGE, LATINO VICTORY PROJECT

This arm of the groups was founded by Eva Longoria and America Voice.

They fund:

Families Fight Back which in turn funds Immigrant Voters Win PAC (for months George Soros was the sole funder of the Immigrant Voters Win PAC)

The Emergent Fund.

The Emergent Fund consists of the Solidaire Network, the Threshold Foundation, and the Woman’s Donor Network, claims a goal of pushing back against “immediate threats” to “immigrants, women, Muslim and Arab-American communities, black people, LGBTQ communities, and all people of color.” Charlene Sinclair, the director of reinvestment at the Center for Community Change, sits on the board of directors of the Emergent Fund.

The Emergent Fund gives grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 and has provided financing to Black Lives Matter; the Center for Media Justice; the Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative; and United We Dream, the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the United States.

The Center for Community Change has since joined United We Dream for nationwide immigration protests leading up to Trump’s inauguration. United We Dream was additionally behind “sanctuary campus” and anti-Trump protests across the country to protect undocumented students.

Christina Jimenez, the co-founder and managing director of the United We Dream Network, herself attended high school and college as an undocumented immigrant. Her group is tied to open borders and Soros’s-Hillary’s MoveOn.

One email I received last year read:

Dear MoveOn Member:

This Sunday night, at 8 p.m. ET (7 CT/6 MT/5 PT), join MoveOn and allies for Ready to Resist: Emergency Call #3 to hear from the mayor of Minneapolis Betsy Hodges and United We Dream’s Cristina Jimenez about how cities and towns can be the frontlines of resistance to Trump, share strategies for the week ahead, and prepare for “Resistance Recess,” when we will directly address members of Congress who will be back home from D.C.

The massive web is mind-blowing.