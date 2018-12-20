Minneapolis to Abolish Single Family Homes Since They’re Racist?

Minneapolis will abolish single family housing as part of the Metropolitan Councils 2040 plan. The biggest reason is they feel people in single family homes are discriminating against minorities and the poor, who can only afford apartments.

Forget the fact that many people of color own homes or would like to.

Will the high density multi-family housing they long for fulfill expectations of the social engineering crowd? Not likely. At the same time, it will weaken the very strong community and neighborhood structure that makes Minneapolis an appealing place.

Progressives, and even some Wall Street types, seem to think home ownership is outdated. That’s typical of the far-left.

When did it become acceptable to deprive people of a home with a yard for the children or an opportunity to move upward in better living conditions. Why do people have to be relegated to living in apartments and taking buses? Who says? It’s not a Third World city.

A home provides equity to fall back on. That will be lost.

Renting an apartment for $2,000 a month on the fifth floor builds no equity for a typical four person family – having a single family home, even one in a cheap neighborhood at a minimum instills a sense of self-worth and builds at least some equity, new geography reports..

The 2040 plan makes some financial sense, but no social sense. You want racial equity – you want the diverse races to be in single family homes, not packed in like sardines in a mundane high priced mid-rise. American cities should be about aspiration, not forcing people to live like peons permanently.

Isn’t the message in itself racist and opposed to our concept of upward mobility?