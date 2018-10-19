Minnesota Dem Suggests Violence After Two Attacks on GOP Candidates

The Minnesota Democrat Party suspended communications staffer William Davis for one week without pay after making a Facebook post joking that Democrats would “bring [Republicans] to the guillotine” on Nov. 7, the day after the midterm elections, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

This was Davis’s Robespierre moment. Does anyone doubt they want the GOP silenced by any means?

Minnesota Republican Party chairman Jennifer Carnahan said the suspension was not enough, calling for his immediate firing after Republicans have been assaulted.

“The overt hatred and violence that has become prevalent from many Democrats towards Republicans in recent times is unlawful, unacceptable, and downright scary,” she said in an email. “Yes, we have free speech and the right to peacefully assemble, but these words and actions by the left have gone too far. … He should have been terminated immediately.”

THERE WERE TWO RECENT VIOLENT ATTACKS

There were two attacks in Minnesota alone by unhinged Democrats. It will be miraculous if Republicans continue to get good candidates, but that is the left’s goal, isn’t it — to scare off decent GOP candidates.

Minnesota state representative Sarah Anderson was punched in the arm after spotting a man destroying Republican yard signs. The attacker only stopped when she got in her car and hit reverse.

“It was just insane. He was charging at me, saying, ‘Why don’t you go kill yourself?'” Anderson told the Washington Free Beacon. “To have someone physically coming after you and attacking you is just disheartening.”

First-time state representative candidate Shane Mekeland suffered a concussion after being sucker-punched. He said this isn’t what he signed up for.

“I was so overtaken by surprise and shock and if this is the new norm, this is not what I signed up for,” he said.