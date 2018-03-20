Minnesota Officer Noor Charged with Murder for Killing Justine Damond

It took a long time, but the Minnesota police officer who inexplicably shot and killed Australian Justine Damond was finally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Officer Mohamed Noor turned himself in on Tuesday in connection to the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. his attorney confirmed.

The murder charge is for perpetrating an eminently dangerous act while showing a “depraved mind.” The second-degree manslaughter charge alleges he acted with “culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk.”

Noor and the other officer who was driving the police car had their body cams turned off as they drove into an alley answering a call of a possible sexual assault. The 40-year old life coach Justine Damond made the call and went down to talk to the officers.

When she tapped on the car and tried to speak to the officers from the driver’s side window, Noor reached over his partner and shot her.

Noor wouldn’t cooperate

He has refused to speak with investigators to describe the events that night.

A policeman who was with Noor at the time of the shooting, Matthew Harrity, told investigators that he was startled by a loud noise right before Damond approached the driver’s side window of their police SUV. Harrity, who was driving, said Noor then fired his weapon from the passenger seat. Damond died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

In addition to being uncooperative in the investigation, Noor had a history of poor performance and complaints by women. Chief Jane Hartee lost her job over the case when she refused to return from vacation after the shooting.

Noor was regaled as the PC Somali officer – the first in the precinct. When the complaints came in they had less weight than if he were white or African-American.

The murder charge could put him in jail for 25 years. The manslaughter charge carries 4 to 10 years.

Noor is currently being held on $500,000 bail.