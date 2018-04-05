Minority Parent Complains About White Supremacy Taught in 2nd Grade

A Raleigh elementary school PTA decided to talk to parents about white privilege but it didn’t go as planned when a minority parent became upset.

The PTA at Hunter Elementary School in Raleigh, North Carolina has been sending parents excerpts from Jon Greenberg’s “11-Step Guide to Understanding Race, Racism, and White Privilege.”

Parent Amber Pabon became very concerned when her 8-year-old son brought home a handout in March that talks about understanding the concept of white privilege.

“My son asked me if white people are better,” said Pabon, a parent of black and Hispanic ancestry. “The way the school did it was inappropriate.”

North Carolina parent outraged after 8-year-old comes home with paper from school explaining ‘white privilege’ pic.twitter.com/DAdDHoy0Wv — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 5, 2018

The worksheet is just more of the anti-white hate. The worksheet left out the numbers in the NBA and the NFL and South Chicago…Ooops!

On @ABC11_WTVD at 4, 5, and 6 – a Hunter Magnet Elementary parent upset over a sheet explaining white privilege was sent home with her child. Why the school’s PTA says it’s part of a larger message about generating awareness + empathy to create a safe + equitable school community pic.twitter.com/qTckhj9P4L — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) April 3, 2018

Indoctrination in White Supremacy

Whites aren’t supreme, there are simply more of them. White supremacy is another way to teach that whites are evil bigots. Whites are characterized as anti-minority [anti-everyone] and they are all Christians of European descent. They are to be despised. The civilization they created is to be despised.

It’s indoctrination to prepare children for the new Socialist USA.