Miracle Rescue! Four Boys Emerge From Thai Cave

The brave divers who trained the Thai boys trapped in a cave for weeks to swim and dive have freed four of the children, aged 11 to 16. All of the children were reported to be on the move and leaving in stages.

Early reports said six children reached the surface but Fox News reports four are freed.

However, in an updated report, the operation has been halted and will resume in 10 hours. It could take 3 or 4 days to get them all out.

The soccer team was lost with their coach in a cave during an initiation rite when the cave became flooded by rains. They were miraculously found and brave doctors, a nurse, and divers saved the children suffering from malnutrition. They taught them to swim and dive.

At one point in the cave, the children are hoisted up by rope. Oxygen is being pumped in and there is communication at various points in the cave.

The first two boys from the Wild Boar academy team reached the surface before 6 PM local time (12 GMT). The strongest boys are coming out first.

Eighteen divers from Thailand, Britain, and the U.S. began a daring rescue mission on Sunday to free the 12 Thai boys and their football coach from deep inside the cave in Thailand’s northern Chiang Rai province.

The young football team was discovered by British cave divers on Monday night. They have been trapped for two weeks.

Eight other boys and the coach are on their way out.

Sadly, one brave Thai diver lost his life when he ran out of air practicing the rescue.

Updated at 10:30 a.m. EST