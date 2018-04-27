Missing Page-Strzok Text Messages Are Here!

The missing text messages between lovebirds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page are out, having been sent to five congressional committees. They are heavily redacted with names missing, making them difficult to understand. The name a compatriot Andy is frequently mentioned, likely a reference to Andy McCabe, the lying leaking deputy FBI director.

There aren’t any burning bushes in this batch. And that does make one wonder why they weren’t given to Congress immediately. The more damning messages are being withheld by the DoJ.

This next text references a NY Times article that can be found here.

This next text that suggests they had a plan to do something 60 to 90 days after the inauguration. They were concerned everything was going off the rails. It’s impossible to know what they were up to based solely on these messages, but it appears they were very invested in the Russia-Trump probe.

On the day President Trump fired his FBI director, Strzok and Page exchanged a flurry of messages. They were very upset that he was fired.

“Ack dammit I’m DYING down here,” Strzok wrote, inviting Page to talk and suggesting she go to a lunch with a person whose name is redacted. “Now more than ever this is an important, critical, time.”

There were others you can read below. There are about 300 messages.

These two cheating spouses sound like a couple of arrogant 7th graders, no insult to 7th graders.