MIT Publishes Communism for Kids Which Teaches Capitalism Makes People Suffer

A 2004 book titled Communism for Kids was written by a German political theorist and “queer politics” expert Bini Adamczak. The academics at MIT, the bastion of brilliance, have decided to translate it into English and publish it.

It’s debuted on Amazon and this is how it is introduced:

Once upon a time, people yearned to be free of the misery of capitalism. How could their dreams come true? This little book proposes a different kind of communism, one that is true to its ideals and free from authoritarianism. Offering relief for many who have been numbed by Marxist exegesis and given headaches by the earnest pompousness of socialist politics, it presents political theory in the simple terms of a children’s story, accompanied by illustrations of lovable little revolutionaries experiencing their political awakening.

It all unfolds like a story, with jealous princesses, fancy swords, displaced peasants, mean bosses, and tired workers–not to mention a Ouija board, a talking chair, and a big pot called “the state.” Before they know it, readers are learning about the economic history of feudalism, class struggles in capitalism…

It’s the same old hackneyed mantra that communism is great, it just needs to be implemented correctly.

The “lovable little revolutionaries” are the same people who are ruining Venezuela as we speak. That’s the country with no beer, no feminine products, no medicine, no toilet paper too.

It’s sickening how they depict Capitalism in comparison. Communism, the book says gets rid of all the evils of Capitalism.

It goes right into showing how Capitalism makes people suffer with disturbing cartoon drawings.

Creepy is the word, but this is now a country where the most popular senator is said to be Bernie Sanders. People who let their children read this should be locked up for child abuse.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo said communism is “uplifting” as he talked fondly of Cuba. This is the state of affairs in the United States today.

“The concern was the freedom of the people,” he continued. “What is the point of this communist regime if it is not to truly make everyone equal — not at the lowest level; not by demoralizing everyone; but lifting everyone up? My father, generations of politicians, have been fighting this. So, I wear this shirt as a reminder of that, and of my pop. So, there’s your answer, ladies…”