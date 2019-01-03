Mitt Romney Tells Tapper Whether He Will Support Trump 2020

After his ill-received op-ed scorching President Trump, Mittens Romney appeared on CNN with Jake Tapper. He really likes the left-wing media outlets.

About the border wall, Mitt Romney said, “I would vote for the border wall…I think we should have a border wall on our southern border.”

That’s good at least.

Romney isn’t sure if he will support President Trump in 2020, but he will not run himself.

It sounds like he’s walking his outburst back a bit. The reception to it was negative. Even some who think Trump is amoral like Brit Hume criticized him.

