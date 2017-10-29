MLB’s Kneeling Catcher Bruce Maxwell Arrested on Very Serious Charges in Arizona

Since the NFL has gone into self-destruct mode over their kneeling players, baseball has taken the number one spot in sports, a position formerly held by football. Baseball only had one kneeler, rookie catcher Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland Athletics.

He was arrested on gun charges Saturday night and is still in prison pending an initial appearance.

Maxwell allegedly pointed a gun at a waitress in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Maxwell was picked up and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Maxwell, 26, hit .237 with three home runs and 22 RBIs in 76 games this season. He was supposed to be Oakland’s starting catcher next year. That’s in danger thanks to his criminal behavior.

Last week, Maxwell claimed that during a visit to Huntsville, Alabama, he was refused service at a restaurant because he is a protester. According to Maxwell, the waiter wouldn’t serve him after saying he recognized him as a kneeler.

The waiter, who was backed up by the manager, said Maxwell was “outright lying.”

Waiter Matt Henry said he didn’t even know who Bruce Maxwell was, so he couldn’t have refused him because of his protest. The manager also said Maxwell’s account was untrue.

Maxwell made it all up.

The rookie seems to have a problem with waiters thanks to that mile-high chip on his shoulder and whatever else is wrong with him. He’s a disaster waiting to happen.

They should dump this mentally unstable trouble maker. They might have to after this.

What is MLB commissioner Rob Manfred going to do? He suspended Astros’ Yuli Gurriel on Friday night for the first five games after he made a slanted eye gesture after homering off the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish. Manfred said that can’t be tolerated.

Will he do something equivalent over this or play favorites?

The leftists also want Manfred to get rid of Chief Wahoo. Will he treat that with more seriousness than this criminal liar?